By Linda Hall • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 14:44 • 1 minute read

Jakob Stausholm: Chief executive of Rio Tinto mining giant Photo credit: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto, the London-headquartered British-Australian mining company, announced that it is paying $6.7 billion (€5.47 billion) for Arcadium Lithium.

The transaction will be an all-cash deal of $5.85 (€5.33) per share, a 90 per cent premium on the US company’s closing price of $3.08 (€2.81) on October 4.

According to London Stock Exchange (LSEG) figures, Arcadium Lithium at present has a market value of $4.56 billion (€4.16 billion), and its shares soared by 30 per cent on October 9.

At the same time, Rio Tinto’s shares dropped by 0.5 per cent on October 9, having lost 5 per cent in the preceding days.

If the deal goes through this would make Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest mining company, one of the leading suppliers of the lithium needed for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The company, which produce more iron ore than any other mining group, now looks to become a processor of the raw materials essential for the energy transition.

Despite Chinese over-production and a slowdown in EV sales, Rio Tinto is betting on the lithium market’s long-term future with an acquisition that gives the company access to deposits, mines and processing facilities in Australia, Canada, the US and Argentina.