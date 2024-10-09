Who will claim Spain’s Best Burger?

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 13:52 • 1 minute read

Taste Spain’s Best Burger Image: Shutterstock/ Metamore Studio

ALMERIA is set to help decide Spain’s best burger at The Champions Burger competition (La Champions de la Hamburguesa), one of the country’s top food events.

Event Overview: La Champions de la Hamburguesa

From October 17 to 27, the Recinto Ferial (Fairgrounds) will host 27 food trucks offering their best burger creations. For €12.50, each visitor can sample a burger and vote using a QR code provided with their purchase.

Meet the Contenders: RICO Burguer and La Trufada 2.0

Among the contenders is RICO Burguer, representing Almería with its exclusive La Trufada 2.0. This unique burger features Frisona beef, melted cheddar, caramelized bacon, homemade truffle mayonnaise, a fried egg yolk, and crunchy potato sticks. La Trufada 2.0 was designed especially for the competition, making it a must-try for burger lovers.

Join the Fun: Family-Friendly Activities at the Fairgrounds

Visitors can also enjoy fries, drinks from two bars, a seating area, and even a fun zone, making it a complete culinary experience. With 27 burgers to try and vote on, Almeríans have a say in crowning the best burger in Spain. Will La Trufada 2.0 claim the title? Come and taste the competition for yourself!

