Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 17:08
Patricia Hodge, Sarah Hadland and Miranda enjoy Christmas
If you have been wondering what has happened to actress and comedian Miranda Hart who stole the hearts of the nation with her quirky series Miranda in 2009, she has now bounced back to let everyone know.
She had three series of Miranda, with the last being screened in 2013, followed by three specials, appeared as Chummy in Call the Midwife, toured her stand up show and appeared with Melissa McCarthy and Jude Law in Spy.
Since then she has undertaken voice over work in the 2023 release of the Canterville Ghost but for much of the past five years or so has been suffering from Lyme disease which left her confined to bed for much of that time.
She revealed this whilst appearing as a guest on BBC’s One Show on October 8 while promoting her new book, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You.
A further revelation followed as she transferred her ring from right hand to left hand saying that she had become a “young bride at 51” after marrying her “best friend” who she met during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic but she kept very quiet about his identity.
Almost mirroring what viewers had hoped for with her unrequited love for Gary in the comedy series, she added “I’d written Gary for on-screen Miranda and it wasn’t until I was 49 that I met my person, and I met him and it’s a little undercurrent in the book.”
So “Such Fun”, it seems that Miranda is on the mend as she is now touring her new book and suggesting that the story of how she met her best friend and husband is best understood by reading the book.
