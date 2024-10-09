Techno House at Studio

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 13:44 • 1 minute read

Paco Osuna. Credit: Paco Osuna, Facebook

Friday, October 11, Studio Torremolinos hosts two titans of Ibiza Techno House, Paco Osuna and Technasia.

Paco Osuna is a Spanish disc jockey known for his long career, focused mainly on Ibiza. His stay on the island began with a residence at the Amnesia nightclub in 1999, and with about three decades on the scene, he is considered to be one of the most prominent Techno and House figures of Spanish DeeJaying.

Whereas, Technasia has created a unique east/west fusion that moves seamlessly from the Paris club scene to the streets of Hong Kong to the hippest techno venues of Europe. Formed by Charles Siegling and Amil Khan, Technasia had thrived as a duo for nearly a dozen years. Now, Charles has gone solo, leading Technasia as a one-man project.

The Techno House all-nighter at Studio is on Friday, October 11. Doors open at 11pm and the club remains open until 7am. Entry is €25.