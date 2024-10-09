By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 16:38 • 2 minutes read

Football legend Andrés Iniesta tearfully announces his retirement after an extraordinary 22-year career. From World Cup hero to Barcelona icon, Iniesta’s legacy includes 9 La Liga titles, 4 Champions League trophies, and an unforgettable partnership with Xavi. What’s next for the maestro? - Credit: Shutterstock, Imaxe Press

Andres Iniesta, one of the greatest midfielders to have ever lived has announced his retirement from football. A quiet, unassuming magician, with a natural connection with the ball.

In a charged press conference in Barcelona, the 40-year-old legend, visibly holding back tears, broke the news we all knew would come eventually but never wanted to hear. “I never thought this day would come,” Iniesta confessed, his voice cracking. “I never imagined it.”

One of the Greatest Footballing Minds of All Time

It’s been a career filled with jaw-dropping moments, from that unforgettable World Cup-winning strike in 2010 to Champions League magic with Barcelona. Iniesta wasn’t just a player, he was an artist, leaving defenders chasing shadows and fans with their jaws on the floor.

But don’t be fooled by the tears. “These tears are not of sadness,” Iniesta clarified. “They are tears of pride, from that boy in Fuentealbilla who dreamed of playing football. We worked hard, we sacrificed, and today, I feel proud of this journey.” And what a journey it’s been.

In an interview with ESPN, his friend and former team-mate Luis Garcia – who played for Barcelona in 1998, and then again in 2003-2004 – described the difficulties that “quiet, down to earth” Iniesta faced when he first moved from his native Albacete to play for Barcelona as a young new member of La Masia. He reflected on how far Iniesta had come in his career, from his early struggles to scoring the winning goal in a World Cup Final and lifting a string of major honours including 9 La Liga and 4 Champions League titles.

From his early days in La Masia to dominating world football with Barça and Spain, Iniesta’s career reads like a football film. With an incredible 9 La Liga titles, 4 Champions League trophies, 131 caps for Spain, and that goal that won Spain their first-ever World Cup, the man is nothing short of a living legend.

The Heartbeat Behind a Truly Great Team

Who could forget his Champions League semi-final thunderbolt against Chelsea? Or his breathtaking partnership with Xavi, making Barcelona and Spain into a relentless football machine? The trophies kept rolling in, but Iniesta’s influence went beyond the silverware. He played with a grace that made even the most hardened Real Madrid supporter tip their hat.

As former teammate Lionel Messi wrote on social media, “The ball will miss you, and so will we.”

So what now? Is this the end of Iniesta’s involvement in football?

Coaching? Maybe. But whatever’s next, one thing is certain, Iniesta has left an indelible mark on the game.

His legacy will live on in the memories of those magical moments when he made football look effortless.

For now, we say Gracias, Maestro, and take a bow. You’ve earned it.