By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 17:31 • 2 minutes read

Wine lovers beware! A new tax system set to start in 2025 could make your favourite bottles disappear from UK shelves and push prices sky-high. Will family-run vineyards survive the shake-up? Credit: Shutterstock, Valeria Boltneva

Wine Crisis: Our Favourite Wines Could Be Wiped Out by a New Tax: Wine Lovers Warned of Skyrocketing Prices and Vanishing Bottles.

It’s bad news for wine lovers as a looming tax shake-up threatens to drain our shelves of popular bottles like Albariño, Shiraz and Malbec. Majestic Wine boss John Colley and industry insiders are sounding the alarm: if these changes go ahead, your favourite wines could become a luxury few can afford, or worse, they might disappear altogether.

From February 2025, the UK’s new alcohol duty rules will kick in, taxing wines based on their alcohol by volume (ABV) content. Wines between 11.5% and 14.5% ABV, which make up a whopping 80% of the UK market, will face the brunt of the tax hike. That beloved bottle of 14.5% Shiraz? Its duty could jump from £2.67 to £3.09, which retailers fear will hit consumers hard at the checkout.

Small Vineyards Could Vanish

It’s not just higher prices at risk. The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) and retailers like Cambridge Wine Merchants warn that smaller, family-run vineyards might stop exporting to the UK altogether. Why? The 30+ new duty bands and administrative hurdles could be the last straw for these beloved winemakers. With fewer costs and less red tape to export elsewhere, why bother with Britain? This could be even worse for small British vineyards, which may find they face extra barriers to selling within the UK, and also struggle to compete with more established wine producers in Spain, Italy, and France. The new regulation comes just as sales of British wines were booming thanks to increasing temperatures and improved yields. England and Wales more than doubled wine production from 5.3m to 12.2m bottles between 2017 and 2022. But, this could all be turned on its head.

Retailers Fight Back

John Colley, alongside major retailers like Laithwaites and The Wine Society, is lobbying hard to reverse these changes. They’re pleading with the new Labour government to extend the current easement period, which has kept things manageable so far but is set to expire in February 2025.

“We’ll be powerless to protect customers from price hikes,” says a letter to Majestic Wine’s customers. Worse still, “the quality and choice of wines on offer could take a serious hit.”

The industry is fighting for its life, as Colley says, “Whether your favourite wines increase in price or vanish from shelves, we’ll have no power to stop it.” Wine lovers, it seems, are staring down the barrel of a bleak, dry future.

Will Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer step in to save the day in the October 30 Budget? Or will the UK wine scene be left high and dry?

Only time will tell. But one thing’s certain, it’s not just your wallet feeling the squeeze.

Stock up now before your next glass of vino turns into a rare indulgence.