Views of the night sky

Cap de Formentor in semi-darkness. Photo Credit: Shutterstock.
Despite the habitual traffic restrictions regarding access to Formentor this past summer, an astonishing 244,813 vehicles made their journey along the road to the Formentor Lighthouse within the restricted season. Given that the restrictions are between 10.00 and 22.30, for a period of 122 days, running from June 1 – September 30, the statistics, published by the General Direction of Traffic (DGT), are pretty impressive.
With an average of 2,007 vehicles travelling the road each night within the restricted period, does this signal a new trend for nocturnal tourism, or is the Faro de Formentor really so special? The 22-metre-tall tower is the highest in the Balearic Islands, standing on the edge of a cliff 210 metres above sea level [Wikipedia], and is a popular visitor attraction due to the incredible views it provides…
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
