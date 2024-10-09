By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 20:17 • 1 minute read

Palm Trees silhouetted against a stormy sky. Photo Credit, EWN

Weather warnings continue across the Balearics this week with more potentially disruptive weather forecast.

Extreme weather warnings were issued in Mallorca on Monday October 7 by State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), who predicted that wind speeds across the Serra de Tramuntana area could reach up to 70 kilometres per hour during the first half of the week. Aemet activated a yellow warning for the area, supported by the Balearic Emergency Services 112. The following day the meteorology specialists also issued a yellow warning in Menorca.

The emergency services posted on X that the alert, which was considered to be an IG0 (a severity index of 0 according to the Balearic Meteobal Plan) was in place and that they would be vigilant to weather conditions throughout the week. Aemet delegate, María José Guerroro, confirmed that high winds would dominate the weather over the week, and warned that a cold front was expected, bringing with it moderate rainfall and thunderstorms.

According to Aemet and the Balearic Emergency Services, an IG0 is activated when weather conditions are predicted to be of danger to people and property, and aims to control and prevent unnecessary accidents or damage by ensuring that rapid response teams are on the ready across the islands.

The warning comes after a spate of extreme and sporadic weather conditions which Mallorca has experienced during August and September so far this year.