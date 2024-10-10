By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Updated: 10 Oct 2024 • 13:02 • 2 minutes read
Hurricane Milton Plunges 1.5 Million Homes into Darkness in Florida.
Source: NOAA, https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/goes/floater.php?stormid=AL142024
As weather warnings across Spain continue, Florida is deep in crisis with Hurricane Milton obliterating everything in its path. The category 3 storm has left more than 1.5 million homes and businesses in complete darkness and amid a hellish 120mph wind assault. Power lines crumbled under the storm’s relentless force, with winds ripping across the state and plunging entire communities into a terrifying blackout.
Milton is a monstrous Category 3 storm that made its violent entrance on Wednesday, slamming into Florida’s coastline near Siesta Key at a brutal 205 km/h (120 mph). The sun-soaked coast, home to some 5,500 residents, took a straight hit, but the devastation went further. As the hurricane barrelled further inland and across the state, major cities like Tampa, Sarasota, and Fort Myers braced for sudden storm surges and deadly flash floods, with some areas already drenched in over 16 inches of water.
The storm has unleashed a series of terrifying tornadoes, that have so far ripped through residential neighbourhoods, destroying everything in their path and causing widespread panic. Homes were literally plucked from the ground and torn apart in the Spanish Lakes Country Club near Fort Pierce. This is one of the worst-hit places, with scenes of utter devastation. There are reports of loss of life, but officials have not confirmed the exact number yet.
As night fell, over 1.5 million homes and businesses sat in eerie darkness, with violent winds thrashing and howling outside of their doors. Power outages stretched across the state, reaching far and wide. Hardee County, along with Sarasota and Manatee, have so far been amongst the worst affected areas. Entire neighbourhoods have been cut off, left to fend for themselves, with even the emergency services unable to go and help people in some areas as the storm’s fury intensified.
Milton’s devastating arrival couldn’t have come at a worse time for the state of Florida, as it still reels from the ravaging of Hurricane Helene, which recently blasted coastal communities, claiming a dozen lives in Pinellas County alone. Residents who had already endured one nightmare have been hit with another, as Milton threatens to deliver another crushing blow.
Pinellas County emergency management head Cathie Perkins issued a chilling last-minute warning as Milton approached. “We’re going to get hit. If you live in Evacuation Zones A, B, or C, or in a mobile home, you should be at the shelter, or making your way to the shelter. The mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect.” She also stressed that they were expecting 10 to 15 feet of storm surge. But for many, the window to evacuate has now closed, and they are left to weather the storm on their own.
As Florida remains in Milton’s tight grip, the storm shows no signs of letting up. With storm surges predicted to reach staggering heights, and more destruction on the horizon, residents are holding their breath.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.