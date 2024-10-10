By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 10 Oct 2024 • 13:02 • 2 minutes read

Hurricane Milton Plunges 1.5 Million Homes into Darkness in Florida. Source: NOAA, https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/goes/floater.php?stormid=AL142024

As weather warnings across Spain continue, Florida is deep in crisis with Hurricane Milton obliterating everything in its path. The category 3 storm has left more than 1.5 million homes and businesses in complete darkness and amid a hellish 120mph wind assault. Power lines crumbled under the storm’s relentless force, with winds ripping across the state and plunging entire communities into a terrifying blackout.

What We Currently Know About Hurricane Milton

Milton is a monstrous Category 3 storm that made its violent entrance on Wednesday, slamming into Florida’s coastline near Siesta Key at a brutal 205 km/h (120 mph). The sun-soaked coast, home to some 5,500 residents, took a straight hit, but the devastation went further. As the hurricane barrelled further inland and across the state, major cities like Tampa, Sarasota, and Fort Myers braced for sudden storm surges and deadly flash floods, with some areas already drenched in over 16 inches of water.

Multiple Tornadoes Tear Through the State

The storm has unleashed a series of terrifying tornadoes, that have so far ripped through residential neighbourhoods, destroying everything in their path and causing widespread panic. Homes were literally plucked from the ground and torn apart in the Spanish Lakes Country Club near Fort Pierce. This is one of the worst-hit places, with scenes of utter devastation. There are reports of loss of life, but officials have not confirmed the exact number yet.

Millions Without Power – Floridians Hunker Down

As night fell, over 1.5 million homes and businesses sat in eerie darkness, with violent winds thrashing and howling outside of their doors. Power outages stretched across the state, reaching far and wide. Hardee County, along with Sarasota and Manatee, have so far been amongst the worst affected areas. Entire neighbourhoods have been cut off, left to fend for themselves, with even the emergency services unable to go and help people in some areas as the storm’s fury intensified.

A State Already on the Brink

Milton’s devastating arrival couldn’t have come at a worse time for the state of Florida, as it still reels from the ravaging of Hurricane Helene, which recently blasted coastal communities, claiming a dozen lives in Pinellas County alone. Residents who had already endured one nightmare have been hit with another, as Milton threatens to deliver another crushing blow.

A Grim Warning

Pinellas County emergency management head Cathie Perkins issued a chilling last-minute warning as Milton approached. “We’re going to get hit. If you live in Evacuation Zones A, B, or C, or in a mobile home, you should be at the shelter, or making your way to the shelter. The mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect.” She also stressed that they were expecting 10 to 15 feet of storm surge. But for many, the window to evacuate has now closed, and they are left to weather the storm on their own.

As Florida remains in Milton’s tight grip, the storm shows no signs of letting up. With storm surges predicted to reach staggering heights, and more destruction on the horizon, residents are holding their breath.