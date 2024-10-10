71-year-old cyclist appeals for help after amnesia in Spain

By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 13:06 • 1 minute read

Image: Policía Local San Fulgencio / Facebook

A 71-year-old man named Stephen has issued a public appeal after suffering from amnesia in Spain.

Stephen, an avid cyclist, was riding his bike in the Alicante province on September 24 when he experienced a stroke. The incident took place on a road connecting the towns of San Fulgencio and La Marina.

Memory Loss

Currently, Stephen is recovering in a hospital in Torrevieja, but he is battling memory loss, only able to recall his first name and his age.

In an effort to regain information about his identity, Stephen has asked for his photo and story to be shared, hoping that someone who recognises him can provide details about his home or life.

He remains in the hospital, unable to remember his address or the names of anyone who may know him. His situation is further complicated by the fact that he has not yet been reported missing, making it difficult for authorities to track down his identity.

Police Appeal

The Policia Local in San Fulgencio issued a social media appeal, stating: “We request the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the photo. Due to an error, we have been unable to properly identify him, so if anyone has information, please contact the police at (+34) 696 465 481.