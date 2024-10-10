 Guardamar’s march for World Breast Cancer Day « Euro Weekly News
Trending:

A community united: Guardamar’s march for World Breast Cancer Day

By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 9:33 • <1 minute read

Women and children walking for World Breast Cancer Day. Euro Weekly News.

Image: Wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com.

The march for World Breast Cancer Day in Guardamar del Segura. will take place on Sunday, October 20.

The walk which will begin at 10:00.AM starts from Town Hall Square.

Registration

The registration fee is €7.

Participants can purchase race numbers at C/ San Francisco, 19, Guardamar del Segura, from Monday to Saturday, between 5:00.PM and 8:00.PM, as well as on the day of the march.

This event is organised by the Alicante Association for the Fight Against Cancer in collaboration with the Guardamar City Council.

Community Cause

Join the fun, join the community, come together and support the cause.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading