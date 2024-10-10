By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 9:33 • <1 minute read

Image: Wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com.

The march for World Breast Cancer Day in Guardamar del Segura. will take place on Sunday, October 20.

The walk which will begin at 10:00.AM starts from Town Hall Square.

Registration

The registration fee is €7.

Participants can purchase race numbers at C/ San Francisco, 19, Guardamar del Segura, from Monday to Saturday, between 5:00.PM and 8:00.PM, as well as on the day of the march.

This event is organised by the Alicante Association for the Fight Against Cancer in collaboration with the Guardamar City Council.

Community Cause

Join the fun, join the community, come together and support the cause.