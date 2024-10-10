Railway Crew Stumbles Upon a 5,000-Year-Old Basement

By Nina Cook • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 13:12 • 2 minutes read

Modern Day Reimagining of a Stone Age Cave | Credit: visitnorway.es

Yabba-Dabba-Did-You-See-This? A construction crew working on a railway in Denmark has just made a Stone Age discovery that would have had Fred Flintstone pounding the bedrock in excitement.

While extending a railway on the Danish island of Falster, these modern-day road builders stumbled upon something far older—and arguably cooler—than anything their machinery was designed to handle: a 5,000-year-old stone-paved basement. Yes, even our Neolithic ancestors needed extra storage, and were already thinking ahead about how to keep their food fresh and avoid an ancient case of food poisoning.

Railway Crew in Denmark Discovers 5,000-Year-Old Stone-Paved Basement

The discovery was made at the Nygårdsvej 3 archaeological site and consists of an underground cellar measuring 6.5 feet by 5 feet. Now, you might be thinking, “That’s smaller than Fred and Wilma’s broom cupboard!” But let’s not underestimate this prehistoric pantry just yet. For its time, this was revolutionary. According to archaeologists, it’s an indication that the Middle Neolithic folk weren’t just good at clubbing mammoths—they also knew a thing or two about construction and storage.

Let’s rewind 5,000 years, to when people were busy perfecting the wheel (likely roundish by this point) and figuring out how to make flint tools. These early humans, part of the Funnel Beaker Culture near the beginning of the Neolithic period, were clearly ahead of their time. They built houses with underground basements lined with pebbles—stone cold proof of their ingenuity, challenging everything we thought we knew about Neolithic societies.

The pebble-lined basement suggests these people were the original rock stars when it came to home improvement. Forget your modern-day basement man-caves; this was where the real action happened—possibly with Neolithic beer (or at least fermented berries) stored for post-mammoth-hunting celebrations. The archeologists even found evidence of pottery and flint tools around the site, along with a fortification and other signs of sophisticated social organisation, indicating it may have been a hub for trade, alliances, and maybe the occasional “Wilmaaa!” shout.

While archaeologists are still debating whether the area was part of a larger fortified village, one thing’s clear: our Neolithic ancestors were far more advanced than we’ve given them credit for. Radiocarbon dating of the charcoal and artefacts found around the site places it at around 3500-3000 BC, a time when we thought people were just figuring out how to not accidentally set themselves on fire. Turns out, they were also laying the foundations—literally—for much more complex living.

So, the next time you’re groaning about your home renovation project, just remember: 5,000 years ago, people were paving the way (with pebbles, no less!) for future home improvement heroes. Fred and Wilma Flintstone may not have been real, but their neighbours definitely had their DIY game on point.

Be inspired by more Euro Weekly News articles.