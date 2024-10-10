Almeria events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 12:24 • 3 minutes read

Celebrate Life, Support MACS Image: Shutterstock/ maxbelchenko

White Night

SAVE the date for October 19! As an exciting Celebration of Life is happening at Tito’s Place on Paseo Mediterraneo 2, Mojacar, starting at 6 pm, all in support of the Mojacar Area Cancer Support (MACS) charity. This fantastic group, made up of cancer patients, survivors, supporters, and volunteers, plays a vital role in helping individuals and families affected by cancer in the Almeria region of Spain.

Get ready for a fun White Night theme, so don your best white outfit and enjoy an evening packed with fantastic entertainment from Lady Ellen and Jake Collins. Tickets are just €5, and they’re selling fast, so make sure to grab yours!

To reserve your spot for this unforgettable sunset night by the sea, give Shannon a call at 681 664 808. Not only will you have a blast, but you’ll also be supporting MACS, a registered charity that relies on donations and volunteers. Don’t miss out—come celebrate life with us!

AlmeriJazz 2024

GET ready, jazz lovers! The 32nd year of the International Jazz Festival of Almería, known as Almerijazz, is set to kick off from October 31 to November 10. This year promises an exciting lineup featuring a mix of local and international talent.

Kicking off the festival is Afra Kane at the Archaeological Museum on October 31 at 7:30 pm. On November 1, the Maestro Padilla Auditorium will host the renowned Maria Schneider & Clasijazz Big Band at 8:30 pm. The excitement continues with Salvador Sobral, the acclaimed Portuguese singer, taking the stage on November 2.

But that’s not all! Families can enjoy a free concert by Dúo Vibra-To on November 3 at Anfiteatro de la Rambla at noon. The day also features a double concert with Pepe Viciana and José Luis Jaén later that evening.

Wrapping up the festival, the Eliane Elias Quartet will grace the Maestro Padilla Auditorium on November 8, showcasing her talents as both a singer and pianist. This and much more is coming up at AlmeriJazz 2024.

Tickets and a downloadable programme are available at the municipal box office located at Teatro Apolo and online at almeriaculturaentradas. Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the world of jazz in Almería!

Artisan Market Returns

THE Mare Nostrum Artisan Market is back this Saturday, October 12, at the Plaza del Castillo in Carboneras. From 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, over 50 stalls will showcase unique and original creations from local artisans.

This year’s market promises a fun-filled day for everyone, especially the little ones. At noon, kids can enjoy an array of games and activities led by Gabi, ensuring plenty of laughter and excitement.

As the sun reaches its peak, don’t miss out on the lively beats from DJ Skabra at 1:30 pm, inviting you to dance and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Organised by Mare Nostrum Carboneras in collaboration with the Carboneras Town Hall, this event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate creativity and craftsmanship while supporting local artists.

Mark your calendars for a day of art, fun, and community spirit! Whether you’re looking for unique handmade gifts or simply want to soak in the lively ambiance, the Mare Nostrum Artisan Market is the perfect outing for families and friends. Come join the fun and experience the creativity that Carboneras has to offer!

Rock Albox Fest

THE Rock Albox Festival, one of Spain’s oldest small-format music events, is back on October 26 for its 39th year! Taking place in the charming town of Albox, this festival has been a trailblazer for rock concerts in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula. It attracts rock lovers of all ages and is known for its vibrant atmosphere.

This year’s lineup features exciting performances from well-known acts like Porretas, Miguel Costas, La Excavadora, La Rabia, and Kingdom Sabilonia, promising an unforgettable night of music and energy. The festival kicks off at 8:00 pm at the Recinto Ferial de Albox, providing an excellent opportunity for music fans to gather and celebrate their passion.

For those looking to camp, there’s a free camping area available, making it easy to fully immerse yourself in the festival experience. Tickets are reasonably priced at just €12 for the promotional entry (limited to the first 100 ticket buyers) and €15 for advance purchases.

Organised by the Albox Town Hall, this event not only showcases incredible talent but also creates a sense of community among rock fans. Don’t miss out on this iconic festival that brings the spirit of rock to life!

For more Almeria news, articles and events click here