By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 10 Oct 2024 • 19:23 • 1 minute read

How the redeveloped Barcelona stadium will look on completion. Photo Credit: FC Barcelona, YouTube

Barcelona Football Club have published a YouTube video showing a preview of how the newly redesigned Camp Nou stadium will look, wowing football fans everywhere.

The redevelopment of Barcelona´s Camp Nou, which began in June 2023, will raise the capacity of the stadium from 99,354 to a whopping 105,000, making Europe´s largest football stadium over 20% bigger than that of closest rivals, Real Madrid, which has space for 85,000 spectators. The project, into which £1.25 billion has been invested, has been developed with sustainability in mind, with the roof set to be comprised of solar panels. Safety is also a priority, with better entrances designed to improve access, whilst seating areas will be more spacious and comfortable, with 100% of spectators under shelter, and therefore protected from rain and shaded from the sun.

Football fans are excited to see how Barcelona Camp Nou stadium will look

Computer generated images and video simulations shared on Youtube by the Barcelona Football Club itself, show the sheer enormity of the constructions, right down to how the finished stadium will look, in a move that has sparked great excitement amongst football fans. Construction workers are over 50% of the way towards completing the new arena, but work will also be done to the surrounding area, with five other new buildings planned including a members´ office, a hotel area, a basketball stadium and an ice hockey rink, as well as a parking lot specifically designed for buses. The surrounding buildings will be strategically distributed across eighteen acres of land, which will be known as the `Espai Barca´, according to the club.

President of the Barcelona Football Club, Joan Laporta, head coach Hansi Flick and promising young footballers Lamine Yamal, Gavi and Pedri recently visited the arena, and the five-time Champion League winning club awaits the completion of the development with great anticipation.