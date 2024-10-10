By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 10 Oct 2024 • 11:12 • 2 minutes read

Chris Hemsworth Bringing Woolly Mammoths Back from the Dead: Mammoths, Dodos, and Tasmanian Tigers Set for a Comeback in 2028 - With a Little Help from Paris Hilton, Chris Hemsworth, and Tony Robbins. Credit: Shutterstock, Fred Duval

Chris Hemsworth is helping bring woolly mammoths back from the dead. Mammoths, Dodos, and Tasmanian Tigers Set for a Comeback in 2028 – With a Little Help from Paris Hilton, Chris Hemsworth, and Tony Robbins.

The Shocking Plan to Bring Extinct Creatures Back by 2028.

In today’s Celebrity News, the Thor actor is dusting off his superhero cape and teaming up with Paris Hilton and self-help mogul Tony Robbins in a maverick mission to bring the woolly mammoth back from its 4,000-year-old icy grave.

The project is so promising that it has driven Chris Hemsworth, Paris Hilton, and self-help guru Tony Robbins to invest millions.

When Did Mammoths Die Out?

Mammoths were still thriving around 20,000 years ago, but 10,000 years later their populations were severely reduced. They became confined to small areas of the Siberian and Alaskan coasts. By 4,000 years ago they had sadly disappeared.

The last mammoth was killed around 4,000 years ago, perhaps due to a plague, or an extreme storm. Most woolly mammoths died out 10 to 14 thousand years ago in Britain.

Did Humans and Woolly Mammoths Ever Live Side By Side?

Yes. In fact, woolly mammoths lived with early humans and were part of our staple diet. Early humans even used mammoth skeletons to build shelters and create artwork, weapons, and even the world’s oldest known musical instrument, a 30,000-year-old flute.

Bringing Back the Woolly Mammoth

This isn’t just fantasy – it’s happening as you read. Thanks to new gene-editing technology, scientists at Colossal Biosciences in Texas have raised a whopping $235 million (around £177 million) to revive long-gone species.

With the mammoth already gone for an unbelievable 4,000 years, and the dodo last seen waddling around Mauritius in the 1600s, the project has attracted interest from every corner of the globe. The boffins at Colossal are cracking the genetic code, using the DNA of living relatives to essentially ‘reboot’ these long-lost creatures.

Since mammoths take 22 months to develop inside the womb, Colossal Biosciences have set a target date of late 2028 for the first one to be brought back. Progress in bringing back the mammoth is currently on track, but because the other species have much shorter gestation periods, another species will likely be revived first.

The Tasmanian tiger – which was officially declared extinct in 1982 – has the shortest pregnancy of the bunch, with a gestation period of just weeks. So, it could well be this striped marsupial that makes the comeback headlines before its mammoth or dodo counterparts.

Lamm and Harvard geneticist George Church started Colossal in 2021, and he has been on a mission to make de-extinction more than just a science fiction trope.

But he isn’t just playing Dr Frankenstein. The company have also confirmed an investment of $50 million (around £38 million) to set up a conservation charity foundation to preserve endangered animals, including the northern white rhino, which is currently on the edge of extinction.

Colossal Biosciences are aiming to bring back the Wooly Mammoth, the Dodo, and the Tasmanian Tiger by 2028, and they are reportedly on track. They are so confident that they have predicted they will bring back the first woolly mammoth by 2028.

With scientists creating artificial life from nothing, and now companies trying to bring back extinct species, where is all this heading?