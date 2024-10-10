By John Smith •
Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 13:06
• 1 minute read
Screenshot of the donkey having a stroll
Credit: Social Media
Whilst the majority of motorists will have seen a zebra crossing, it would be wrong to ASSume that they could have expected a donkey to appear on a main road between the town of Leuven and Brussels.
One motorist managed to video this gentle animal strolling calmly down the busy road leading a string of cars behind it.
Local Good Samaritans who were alerted to this unusual parade on the afternoon of Tuesday October 8 decided to step in and encourage the animal to leave the road which it did with no problem and they kept it tethered whilst alerting the local police.
The donkey’s owner had noticed that it had gone ‘walk about’ and had reported its disappearance, so not only were the police able to takeover from the residents, they were also able to return it to its delighted owner without delay.
It’s a good thing the suggestion that donkeys can be stubborn didn’t hold true on this occasion, otherwise the outcome could have been seriously different especially if it had refused to be tethered by the side of the road unless they had a spare carrot.
At least no-one joked He-aaw, He-aaw, He-aww to know better!
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
