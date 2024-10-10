By John Smith • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 13:06 • 1 minute read

Screenshot of the donkey having a stroll Credit: Social Media

Whilst the majority of motorists will have seen a zebra crossing, it would be wrong to ASSume that they could have expected a donkey to appear on a main road between the town of Leuven and Brussels.

One motorist managed to video this gentle animal strolling calmly down the busy road leading a string of cars behind it.

Good Samaritans removed the donkey from the road

Local Good Samaritans who were alerted to this unusual parade on the afternoon of Tuesday October 8 decided to step in and encourage the animal to leave the road which it did with no problem and they kept it tethered whilst alerting the local police.

Safely returned to owner by police

The donkey’s owner had noticed that it had gone ‘walk about’ and had reported its disappearance, so not only were the police able to takeover from the residents, they were also able to return it to its delighted owner without delay.

It’s a good thing the suggestion that donkeys can be stubborn didn’t hold true on this occasion, otherwise the outcome could have been seriously different especially if it had refused to be tethered by the side of the road unless they had a spare carrot.

At least no-one joked He-aaw, He-aaw, He-aww to know better!