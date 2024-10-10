England and Greece wear black armbands as tribute

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 22:58 • 1 minute read

The Greek football team holding a George Baldcock shirt in tribute.https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cwy93k37l4lo

Tonight October 10, England and Greece played a Nations League football match and both teams paid tribute to a talented footballer, George Baldock who died in a tragic drowning accident on Wednesday, October 9.

Baldock, 31, who played professionally for both England and Greece, was at the height of his career until he was found dead in the swimming pool at his Athens home. He was born in the United Kingdom but was of Greek descent and helped many teams rise to the Premier League, specifically Sheffield United, also known affectionately as ‘The Blades.’

George Baldock and the English Football League (EFL)

For over thirteen seasons Baldock, who played as a defender, found recognition for his talent on the pitch, He made a total of 219 appearances for Sheffield United and helped them to reach the Premier League twice. As if this wasn’t impressive enough, he also made a further 137 Premier League appearances with other EFL teams.

Sheffield United expressed their sympathies and stated “The defender left the club after seven years at Bromwell Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates, who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.”

Baldock made his international debut for Greece in 2022

After making his international debut for Greece in 2022 Baldock earned 12 caps which eventually led to him leaving Sheffield United and joining Panathinaikos in May of this year after Sheffield United was relegated from their top flight.

A spokesperson from Panathinaikos expressed their shock and sadness stating “We are shocked at the the loss of our George. The family of Panathinaikos mourns his untimely death. We stand by the family and loved ones of George Baldock.”

One minute silence and black armbands for George Baldock

Before kick-off this evening, both the England and Greece teams held a one-minute silence to mark their respect for the player. All players from both teams also wore black armbands which were worn throughout the match.

Both countries are united in the shock and the respect they hold for George Baldock and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided that a one-minute silence and black armbands as a mark of respect was preferable to postponing the match.