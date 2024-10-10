By EWN • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 19:20 • 2 minutes read

Exceptional Care, Bright Smiles!

Founded in 1996 The European Dental Practice, located in Son Caliu, was built on the belief that every patient deserves personalised, high-quality dental care. Over the years, we have grown into a trusted name in the SW area, serving thousands of patients with a focus on comfort, preventative and cosmetic care.

Our clinic offers state of the art treatments, ranging from routine exams and cleanings to advanced cosmetic dentistry. With up to date technology, we ensure that our patients receive accurate diagnoses and comfortable procedures.

At The European Dental Practice, we understand that visiting the dentist can be a daunting experience for many. That’s why our team prioritises comfort, providing a warm, welcoming atmosphere, and personalised care for every patient, whether it’s their first visit or their fifteenth.

Our clinic is designed to provide every patient with comprehensive care through our highly skilled, multidisciplinary team. By bringing together a group of specialists, we eliminate the need for external referrals and ensure that your treatments are seamless and stress-free. Our team consist of 3 generalist dentists with specialisation in the Periodontic and Endodontic fields, a hygienist and a maxillo-facial surgeon specialising in implantology and oral medicine.

We work alongside top-tier dental prosthetic laboratories to ensure the highest quality and precision for all your dental restorations. We are also proud to work with Straumann implants, a global leader in implantology, known for their exceptional durability and success rates.

For nervous patients or those requiring more complex treatments, our skilled implantologist offers the option of undergoing procedures under sedation in a hospital setting. Alternatively, we can arrange for an anaesthetist to provide in-house sedation at our surgery, ensuring a comfortable, stress-free experience while maintaining the highest standards of care.

We are also happy to welcome holiday patients, understanding how challenging it can be to secure dental appointments back in the United Kingdom. Whether you are in need of urgent care or just would like a routine appointment, we are here to help.

Our surgery is fully wheelchair accessible, and we offer ample free parking. Our opening hours are generally from 9-18 hrs. Monday to Friday but we can offer late appointments at request and we always do our best to see emergency patients on the same day. Our multi-lingual team speak the following languages: English, Spanish, German, Polish, Slovakian, Portuguese and Catalán.

Meet our team at The European Dental Practice:

-Dr. Alex Kerkoc Portillo – Generalist and Masters in Periodontology and implantology

-Dr. Monica Bonet Hempel – Generalist

-Mrs Susan Taylor-Vickers – Hygienist

Please check our web-site for more information: www.theeuropeandentalpractice.com

For appointments please call +34 971681439 or email: europeandentalpractice@hotmail.com

Sponsored