By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 13:53 • 2 minutes read

Falken Tours: Cruise in style or stay local, the choice is yours!

Since its establishment on the Costa Blanca in 1997, Falken Tours has been dedicated to providing holidaymakers and tourists with a personal touch and a friendly face for all their travel needs.

Whether you are looking to book a simple flight or planning the family holiday of a lifetime, Falken Tours is here to accommodate your every travel wish, ensuring that every journey is tailored to your specific desires.

Serving not only Spanish clients but also a significant number of international customers from Scandinavia, Germany, and Britain, Falken Tours is committed to offering trips and tours with guides in your preferred language.

Comprehensive Insurance

To ensure peace of mind, you will be able to choose a comprehensive travel insurance that best fits your trip and budget.

Cruise Specialists

Falken Tours specialises in cruises, offering everything from luxurious around-the-world voyages to week-long Mediterranean adventures. After all, what could be a more relaxing way to discover the diversity of the world than on a ship? A change of location without the hassle of air travel and constant suitcase packing. On board a cruise ship, your hotel room and luggage always travel with you, so to speak. Meals are also included in the price of the cruise in the floating resorts. Waking up in complete comfort Wake up in a different port every day.

Closer to Home

If you prefer to stay closer to home, they also provide tickets for exciting local experiences. Families with children like to take advantage of the water and theme parks such as “Terra Natura” in Benidorm and Murcia. Tickets for the great variety and dance show at the “Benidorm Palace” are popular, where guests enjoy a variety of performances of Spanish dances, magic, acrobats and humour.

For those who have seen enough of the Costa Blanca, Ibiza is just a stone’s throw away thanks to the fast ferry from “Balearia”, which connects Denia with the Balearic island.

For personalised travel arrangements and expert advice, contact Falken Tours at their La Marina or La Zenia offices.

Visit the Website

Visit their website at falkentours.com for more information.

Falken Tours’ La Marina office is located at Calle Mar Báltico 8, Sector VIII, local 9, 03177 San Fulgencio, Alicante.

You can reach them by phone at (+34) 96 679 00 04 or by email at info@falkentours.com.

The La Zenia office is located at Avda. de la Playa 1, local 5, Urb. La Zenia, 03189 Orihuela Costa.

Their contact number is (+34) 966 730 151 and the email address is lazenia@falkentours.com.

Office Hours

Both offices are open Monday to Friday from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, and on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Experience the difference with Falken Tours – your gateway to unforgettable travel experiences.