If you are looking for a bargain, check out Catral’s IV Shopping Voucher Campaign for 2024.
The Shopping Vouchers aim to boost local businesses and encourage residents to shop locally.
The campaign offers a total of €50 in discount vouchers per person, consisting of five vouchers worth €10 each.
Starting at 9:00.AM on October 14, the vouchers will be available for purchase at the Town Hall or online at catral.bonodescuento.com.
You can use the vouchers at participating stores until November 10.
There are a total of 2,848 vouchers available and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
To buy the vouchers online, visit the catral.bonodescuento.com website and click “Book vouchers.” Enter your personal details and email address to receive the vouchers after completing your booking.
Only individuals over 18 can redeem the vouchers, and they will expire if not used by November 11.
Once booked, the vouchers will be sent to your email, and if you encounter any issues, you can contact Catral Town Hall during working hours.
To use the voucher, simply present it, either digitally or printed, at any participating store in Catral.
The store will check your ID to confirm it matches the voucher holder’s name.
Happy shopping!
