The Sax Pensioners Association will celebrate its 27th Cultural Week from October 13 to 19, offering a range of activities for the community.
This week-long event includes concerts, exhibitions, shows, contests, sports, and more, welcoming residents and visitors of Sax and surrounding areas.
Activities will occur in various locations throughout Sax, such as the Cervantes Municipal Theatre, Nuestra Señora de la Asunción Parish, the “José Encina Alfonso” Social Center, Comparsa de Árabes Emires, Plaza de la Constitución, and the El Plano recreational area.
Many events are tailored specifically for seniors.
The week kicks off on Sunday, October 13, at 6:30.PM with an opening ceremony at the Cervantes Municipal Theatre, followed by a concert by the Rondalla Choir.
On Monday, a bingo session is set for 5:30.PM, and Tuesday features the Gachamigas Competition at 8:30.AM in the Plaza de la Constitución.
Wednesday includes a guided tour of the La Viuda blinds factory, with departure from the senior centre at 11:00.AM.
Thursday starts with a social walking event at 9:00.AM from the Social Headquarters to El Plano, followed by sandwiches and drinks.
On Friday, a pastry exhibition will take place at 5:00.PM, culminating in a communal snack at 7:00.PM.
