Golf for all: The Ashton Bovington Championships returns

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 12:04 • 1 minute read

Celebrate Inclusive Sports Image: Ian Miller

LA MANGA ADVENTURE GOLF is excited to announce the second Ashton Bovington Championships on Sunday, November 24, following the success of last year’s groundbreaking event—the first-ever Mini-Golf Tournament in Europe dedicated to the mobility-impaired community.

Inspired by Ashton: The Heart Behind the Tournament

The inspiration for this tournament comes from Ashton, a remarkable 14-year-old boy whose enthusiasm for Mini-Golf has motivated organisers to create an inclusive space for everyone. They believe that everyone should have the chance to play and enjoy Mini-Golf, regardless of their abilities or challenges.

Last Year’s Success: A Look Back at the Inaugural Event

Last November’s tournament showcased fierce competition, culminating in a thrilling Grand Final for the Ashton Bovington Championship Trophy. It was a heartwarming event that brought together players, families, and supporters, all celebrating inclusivity in sports.

Join the Fun: How to Enter the Championships

This year, competitors are invited to join the fun for free! To enter, simply send a WhatsApp message to 0034 693 934 381 by Thursday, October 31. Each entry covers all golf rounds and lunch on the day, making it an exciting opportunity for everyone involved.

Organised by Ian Miller, the Ashton Bovington Championships aim to promote Mini-Golf as an accessible sport. Join the fun, and help spread the word about the importance of inclusivity in sports!

