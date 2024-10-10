By Marc Menendez-Roche •
The Guardia Civil has recently sent out a major warning on social media to anyone expecting a parcel to be delivered after doing some online shopping.
“Have you made an online purchase recently and are waiting for it to arrive at your door? Be careful if you receive a message like this, asking you to update your address,” warned a spokesperson from the Guardia Civil, in a post shared across Spain through their official TikTok channel and other social networks.
Scammers are now targeting unsuspecting shoppers with messages in Spanish that seem legitimate but are nothing more than a crafty con. Some of the dodgy texts read: “Parcel delivery cancelled due to missing house number. Please update as soon as possible.” Another version warns, “Your item is on hold due to an invalid house number in shipping information. Please update immediately.”
The Spanish versions of these messages are as follows: “La entrega se ha suspendido porque su pedido no tiene número de casa. Actualice lo antes posible”. And; “El artículo está a la espera porque su envío no tiene número de casa. Actualice lo antes posible”.
They are pretending to be the carrier and hoping to get personal information, which they can then use fraudulently. It’s a sneaky way to get you to hand over personal details, and the Guardia Civil is urging everyone to stay alert and double-check any suspicious messages before clicking on anything.
So, if you’re expecting a package, don’t let the scammers catch you off guard. Stay sharp and think twice.
