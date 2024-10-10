By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 18:41 • 1 minute read

Scene of incident blocked by taxi drivers and an Uber. Credit: Fuengirola se Queja, Instagram.

Taxi drivers heroically saved a young woman who had fallen from a footbridge over the A7 motorway in the middle of the night on Thursday, October 10.

On seeing the woman, one of the drivers, an Uber driver, stopped his car in front of the woman’s body in order to protect her from the traffic. He then flagged down a taxi driver who stopped beside the cab and radioed his colleagues to come to the scene and help. Together they managed to safely stop oncoming traffic on the stretch of the motorway at an exit for Fuengirola. In doing so, they preventing the injured woman, who fell onto the hard shoulder of the road, from being run over and the lives of others in their vehicles being put at risk.

The events took place at around 3.45am, according to emergency services, although it is currently unknown why or how the woman fell. She, had been walking home alone from what witnesses imagine to have been the Fuengirola Feria. The emergency services took only 4 minutes to arrive.

Several late-night revellers witnessed the event and alerted the emergency services, who were already on alert with vehicles nearby due to the town’s fair being celebrated. According to the 112 emergency services, the victim was taken by ambulance to the Costa del Sol hospital alive, but no more information has been released yet.