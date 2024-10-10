In recognition of World Mental Health Day

By Donna Williams • Updated: 10 Oct 2024 • 9:26 • 4 minutes read

World Mental Health Day 2024 focuses on 'Mental Health in the Workplace' Credit: Shutterstock: Peopleimages.com- Yuri A

Over the years, mental health has gained momentum and is actively discussed.

However, there is still a long way to go before it is recognised as equally important as physical health. Perhaps by then, we won’t need a special day to remind society to acknowledge and make changes to address mental health issues. Until such a time comes, that day is October 10.

World Mental Health Day is a relatively new concept, established in 1992 as a World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) annual activity. Its purpose is to raise awareness of mental health issues on a global scale with a unified voice and galvanise action and lasting change. Perhaps more importantly, it also helps those dealing with mental health concerns feel heard in an empathetic way and maybe even empowers them to take action of their own.

This year World Mental Health Day focuses on ‘mental health in the workplace’

In 1994, a decision was made to incorporate a theme into each year; this year is no exception. Taking a lead from the impact of COVID on work environments, the theme is ‘It is time to prioritise mental health in the workplace.” Among the 2,000 members who voted, spanning 116 countries, this was seen as the most urgent concern in the world today.

This is unsurprising when you consider just how many waking hours adults spend working. It is a sad reality that, globally speaking, mental health issues such as depression and anxiety are still extremely prevalent in the work environment.

Too many people are reaching that last resort of taking their own life

According to the latest data from the World Health Organisation, more than 720,000 people die due to suicide every year, and it was the third leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds recorded in 2021. However, an even more sobering thought is that for every suicide, there are far many more suicide attempts.

There is a well-documented link between suicide and diagnosed mental health disorders. This is particularly true in the case of depression and alcohol related disorders. However, it is important to recognise that life in general can just as easily lead to a person reaching that extreme level of desperation. This can include financial problems, relationship breakdowns, illnesses and the effect of chronic or debilitating pain.

Survivor’s guilt and answered questions when a loved one does the ‘unthinkable’

When a loved one does the ‘unthinkable’ and takes their own life, the pain that it brings is indescribable. The natural inclination is to make yourself responsible for what happened, as ‘survivor’s guilt’ has you asking yourself some very difficult questions.

Questions like, ‘What if I had seen the signs?’, ‘What if I had been there more?’ or ‘What if I had just taken that phone call?’. The list is endless, and the sad and very harsh reality is that their life wasn’t yours to save. However, knowing this and accepting it are two very different things that only come with time.

While diagnosable health conditions like depression may be indicators, often the signs that we believe we ‘should have seen’ were never there to begin with. Suicide and contemplating suicide are very complex, and sometimes, there can be as little as five to fifteen minutes between someone deciding to attempt and doing it.

Samaritans in Spain offer support when unwelcome feelings become over-whelming

How often do you ignore your feelings?

How often do you choose not to speak about how you are feeling because you are concerned about its effect on others?

Feelings are the only indicator we have by which to assess our mental well-being, and we experience them for a reason. Yet, all too often, it is seen as a weakness to seek help for our emotions.

Here in Spain, there is an organisation expressly set up to support all English speakers, irrespective of their nationality, with any negative thoughts or feelings that are having a detrimental effect on their mental well-being.

A Freephone service for all English speakers

Samaritans in Spain offer this service in Spain via a FREEPHONE number, 900 525 100, which is accessible throughout mainland Spain and the Islands. Ordinarily, the phones would be manned between 10.00am and 10.00pm every day. However, at present, the service is available until midnight and Samaritans in Spain have committed to maintaining these longer hours until the end of the year.

When you take the important step to call their number, you can rest assured that you will be able to speak with one of their listeners in complete confidence and without any fear of judgment. This is because their volunteers are deeply committed and undergo extensive training and mentoring sessions before they are allowed to take calls.

For further information visit the Samaritans in Spain website.

It is okay to not be okay

We all have bad days when things get on top of us and we feel worse than we are. When this happens, it is important to acknowledge those feelings and give yourself permission ‘to not be okay’. This sounds simple enough, but as humans, we are all too good at beating ourselves up, especially when we feel we have ‘failed’ somehow.

However, aside from it being ‘ok to not to be ok’, it should be expected from time to time. No matter how high functioning we are ordinarily, we are not robots, and this is something that we need to remind ourselves of. More than this though, this is the time to be extra kind to ourselves. To take time for ‘us’ and do something that makes us feel good, and that can be as simple as a relaxing bath, a few minutes of meditation, a rejuvenating walk or even a trip to the gym.

