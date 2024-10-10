Neighbourhood Party in Polop de la Marina

By Donna Williams • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 22:17 • 1 minute read

Giant Paella at the Neighbourhood Party Credit: polop.org

The Social Centre of l’Alberca in Polop de la Marina recently hosted a fantastic Neighbourhood Party.

The Polop Town Council organised the event, which brought together hundreds of residents for a day filled with diverse activities catering to all age groups. The event featured a variety of programmes, including a specially organised Children’s Party and a creative tote bag workshop in collaboration with the Anemone association.

The highlight of the day was the grand paella, which drew the neighbours together in a heartwarming display of community and camaraderie. Mayor Jose Luis Susmozas expressed his pride in seeing the municipality unite to celebrate such occasions, emphasising the residents’ participation as a testament to the spirit of coexistence in Polop.

Neighbourhood party was an overwhelming success

Councillor for Fiestas, Christian Rodriguez, applauded the event’s overwhelming success, attributing it to the enthusiastic support of the community. He expressed the importance of such activities in preserving traditions and fostering intergenerational connections.

Additionally, Councillor for Citizen Participation Julia Bautista commended the collaborative efforts of the neighbourhood and local associations, drawing on the pivotal role played by the residents in making such events a reality.

The Town Council of Polop expressed gratitude to all residents for their participation and thanked the collaborating entities. They also announced their commitment to developing new proposals aimed at promoting continued participation and collective enjoyment in future municipal activities.

