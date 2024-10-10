By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 14:05 • 1 minute read

Coastal walkway. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas.

Mijas Costa and Fuengirola take one step closer to being united by a wooden boardwalk for pedestrians and cyclists.

Two sections have been planned: one uniting Plaza del Torreón in La Cala to the Sheriff restaurant, and another that extends from the El Faro restaurant to Fuengirola. Local residents should be able to enjoy the coastal path by Easter 2025.

The ‘Senda Litoral’ (or Coastal Path) is a project intended to eventually link the entirety of the Costa del Sol in one walkway. Some local authorities have been more proactive than others: Fuengirola expects to be able to walk along the coast to Benalmadena in the coming weeks with a new coastal footbridge, while residents in both Benalmadena and Torremolinos have been waiting for five years for both councils to make good on their pre-election pledges of uniting the two towns along their shared coastline.

Contract dispute resolved to path way for new boardwalk

The section of coastline between Fuengirola and Mijas Costa had already been tendered, but no works contract was ever formalised due to a dispute over the price. Now that the company awarded the tender has had enough and pulled out of the deal, the contract to build the coastal path has been agreed with another construction company. The creation of this new section of the coastal path project will further strengthen the connection and access to these beautiful natural spots without having to endure walking along the side of the A7 motorway.