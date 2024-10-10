By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 10 Oct 2024 • 23:17 • 1 minute read

Satudarah motorcycle club member Credit: Wikipedia

A highly-feared branch of a Dutch motorcycle club known as Satudarah has been banned in Norway following an alleged history of crime.

Satudarah, meaning “One Blood” in Indonesian Malay, was founded in the Netherlands largely by Moluccan immigrants and spread throughout neighbouring countries including Germany, Denmark and Sweden where it was subsequently banned or disbanded due to drug-related crimes or possession of arms. It has maintained some popularity in countries further afield including Belgium, France, Austria, Serbia, Bosnia and Spain.

Satudarah condemned by Norway’s highest court for criminal activity

Contrary to its claim to be a motorcycle club that promotes ethnic diversity and freedom for its members to join without a license, Norway’s Supreme Court has incriminated the association on accounts of significant criminal activity. It outlined that the club’s participants were engaged in a series of violent crimes including illegal drug trafficking, extortion and trafficking of weapons. In a statement from the Supreme Court, members of the club had “repeatedly committed serious offences against someone’s life, health and freedom,” and their actions were “apt to cause fear in the population.” This is a far cry from the more positive and inclusive image it presents to the public to attract and accumulate followers.

Norway successfully appeals for final ban on the Dutch motorcycle club

Despite the inauguration of a law in Norway in 2021 allowing governments to abolish whole organisations deemed of criminal action, a ban on the organisation was never approved. Until now. Since 2014, it has survived in Norway as a motorcycle club comprising members who live on the fringes of society. Investigations escalated when repeated reports of violent conflicts and drug offences were made and Satudarah became a threat to public safety, as well as inciting alarm for citizens across the country.

The ban follows that of Germany who banned the club in 2015 and of Denmark in 2023. It has been likened to similar motorcycle clubs such as the Hells Angels, an international motorcycle gang, also accused of criminal activity since its origins in 1948.

Find more articles on Norway