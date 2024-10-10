By EWN • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 20:16 • 2 minutes read

Purchasing a Luxury Villa?. Essential Legal Insights to Safeguard Your Investment. Part II. Image Credit: Shutterstock / Thewsila

Building a luxury villa on the Costa Blanca can seem like a dream come true, but it’s crucial to be aware of potential legal issues that might arise during the process. Last week, we highlighted key considerations for purchasing a plot and embarking on a construction project. This week, we dive deeper into the architect’s role, the importance of securing an occupation license, and essential clauses to include in the contract.

The Importance of Keeping the Architect Independent from the Builder.

Ensuring that the architect remains autonomous from the builder is crucial for maintaining clarity and fairness. The architect’s main responsibility is to act as an unbiased supervisor, ensuring that all work complies with the agreed plans and standards. Remember that the payments to be builder will be conditional to the architect’s verification of the builder’s work. Therefore, it’s clear why a close relationship between the architect and builder could undermine the buyer’s protection.

What about the so called Occupation License or Responsible declaration of First Occupation (Habitability certificate)?. Can the builder deal with that on my behalf?.

Not exactly. While builders may offer to handle this application for you, but you must be aware that securing the occupation license goes beyond just submitting paperwork. Normally, the Town Hall only grants this document after having confirmed that the building meets the standards outlined in the initial permit. For that, the Town Hall officials normally conduct a thorough review of the property. If something is wrong, and you have already paid in full to the builder, you could be in a fragile position.

You must also know that without this document, you could face important problems, such as not being able to set up permanent utilities like water or electricity.

Critical Legal Safeguards for Buyers of Luxury Villas

If you are purchasing a plot to build a luxury villa in it, it is critical that you have a strong contact in place. It is also advisable to withhold part of the final payments to the builder until the Town Hall confirms that all is OK. Furthermore, hiring an independent architect with not links to the builder can also be key.

At White-Baos Lawyers we offer specialised guidance in real estate, construction law, and consumer rights. If you’re involved in a dispute with a builder, or you need legal advice during the construction process, don’t hesitate to reach out to us.

You may be interested in the following services and articles:

Advantages of contracting an independent Lawyer in the purchase or sale of a property in Spain..

The Town hall refused to grant the occupation license and habitability certificate for my house and we cannot get water and electricity supply. What can we do?.

Responsible declaration of second occupation. Common problems. Legal advice.

Carlos Baos (Lawyer)

White & Baos.

Tel: +34 966 426 185

E-mail: info@white-baos.com

White & Baos 2024 – All Rights Reserved.

Sponsored