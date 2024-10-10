Puzzle Solutions Edition 2049

By Eugenia •
1 Foal; 2 Luck; 3 Knee; 4 Evil; 5 Lees; 6 Sofa; 7 Army; 8 Yarn; 9 Newt; 10 Tizz; 11 Zest; 12 Tiff; 13 Feat; 14 Tune; 15 Etch; 16 Hang. YANGTZE
1 Leg warmers; 2 Four; 3 Pony; 4 Crotchet; 5 Dave Brubeck; 6 Japan; 7 Salisbury Cathedral; 8 Montana; 9 “Captain” W E Johns; 10 Lillian Gish.
Across: 1 Happy landing; 7 Reset; 8 Nurse; 9 Gig; 10 Calendars; 11 Relief; 12 Eclair; 15 Eye-opener; 17 Ash; 18 Extra; 19 Idled; 21 Broken hearts.
Down: 1 Head gardener; 2 Yes; 3 Attila; 4 Dining car; 5 Norma; 6 Leisure hours; 7 Regal; 10 Cheapjack; 13 Award; 14 Ensign; 16 Enter; 20 Lee.
Across: 3 Poach; 8 Fable; 10 Lower; 11 Boo; 12 Pivot; 13 Drastic; 15 Sewer; 18 Sat; 19 Delete; 21 Topcoat; 22 Warm; 23 Trot; 24 Lengthy; 26 Anchor; 29 Lie; 31 Titan; 32 Reprove; 34 Beaus; 35 Ale; 36 April; 37 Spend; 38 Types.
Down: 1 Sabre; 2 Blossom; 4 Otic; 5 Closet; 6 Hotel; 7 Beret; 9 Boa; 12 Pitcher; 14 Tap; 16 Weary; 17 Rests; 19 Dangles; 20 Sweat; 21 Tract; 23 Therapy; 24 Lonely; 25 Tip; 27 Nippy; 28 Habit; 30 Event; 32 Rude; 33 Ole.
Across: 1 Mecedora, 5 Higo, 9 Betun, 10 Stone, 12 Guiar, 13 Type, 15 Bailar, 18 Speech, 20 Bota, 23 Reina, 24 Luces, 27 Llaga, 28 Draw, 29 Monedero.
Down: 1 Mass, 2 Caro, 3 Deber, 4 Rótula , 6 Invierno, 7 Overol, 8 Ángulo, 11 Toy, 14 Pastilla, 16 Petalo, 17 Afraid, 19 Cuñado, 21 The, 22 Flame, 25 Cage, 26 Sapo.
enol, ergo, fern, file, fine, fire, flew, floe, fore, glen, goer, gone, gore, grew, lief, lien, life, line, lire, loge, lone, lore, ogle, ogre, rein, riel, rife, rile, role, weir, wife, wile, wine, wire, wore, wren, elfin, enrol, feign, felon, filer, finer, flier, forge, freon, gofer, goner, grief, infer, ingle, lifer, liger, liner, loner, lower, ogler, oiler, oriel, owner, reign, rifle, rowel, rowen, finger, flower, fowler, fringe, glower, golfer, ignore, legion, linger, longer, olefin, region, wigeon, winger, foreign, forewing, lowering, FLOWERING.
EASY
HARD
