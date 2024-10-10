 Puzzle Solutions Edition 2049
Puzzle Solutions Edition 2049

By Eugenia • Updated: 10 Oct 2024 • 10:23 • 2 minutes read

Puzzle Solutions of the Best English Newspaper from Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca North and South, Costa Calida, Costa de Almeria, Axarquia and Mallorca.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Foal; 2 Luck; 3 Knee; 4 Evil; 5 Lees; 6 Sofa; 7 Army; 8 Yarn; 9 Newt; 10 Tizz; 11 Zest; 12 Tiff; 13 Feat; 14 Tune; 15 Etch; 16 Hang. YANGTZE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Leg warmers; 2 Four; 3 Pony; 4 Crotchet; 5 Dave Brubeck; 6 Japan; 7 Salisbury Cathedral; 8 Montana; 9 “Captain” W E Johns; 10 Lillian Gish.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Happy landing; 7 Reset; 8 Nurse; 9 Gig; 10 Calendars; 11 Relief; 12 Eclair; 15 Eye-opener; 17 Ash; 18 Extra; 19 Idled; 21 Broken hearts.
Down: 1 Head gardener; 2 Yes; 3 Attila; 4 Dining car; 5 Norma; 6 Leisure hours; 7 Regal; 10 Cheapjack; 13 Award; 14 Ensign; 16 Enter; 20 Lee.

QUICK

Across: 3 Poach; 8 Fable; 10 Lower; 11 Boo; 12 Pivot; 13 Drastic; 15 Sewer; 18 Sat; 19 Delete; 21 Topcoat; 22 Warm; 23 Trot; 24 Lengthy; 26 Anchor; 29 Lie; 31 Titan; 32 Reprove; 34 Beaus; 35 Ale; 36 April; 37 Spend; 38 Types.
Down: 1 Sabre; 2 Blossom; 4 Otic; 5 Closet; 6 Hotel; 7 Beret; 9 Boa; 12 Pitcher; 14 Tap; 16 Weary; 17 Rests; 19 Dangles; 20 Sweat; 21 Tract; 23 Therapy; 24 Lonely; 25 Tip; 27 Nippy; 28 Habit; 30 Event; 32 Rude; 33 Ole.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Mecedora, 5 Higo, 9 Betun, 10 Stone, 12 Guiar, 13 Type, 15 Bailar, 18 Speech, 20 Bota, 23 Reina, 24 Luces, 27 Llaga, 28 Draw, 29 Monedero.
Down: 1 Mass, 2 Caro, 3 Deber, 4 Rótula , 6 Invierno, 7 Overol, 8 Ángulo, 11 Toy, 14 Pastilla, 16 Petalo, 17 Afraid, 19 Cuñado, 21 The, 22 Flame, 25 Cage, 26 Sapo.

NONAGRAM

enol, ergo, fern, file, fine, fire, flew, floe, fore, glen, goer, gone, gore, grew, lief, lien, life, line, lire, loge, lone, lore, ogle, ogre, rein, riel, rife, rile, role, weir, wife, wile, wine, wire, wore, wren, elfin, enrol, feign, felon, filer, finer, flier, forge, freon, gofer, goner, grief, infer, ingle, lifer, liger, liner, loner, lower, ogler, oiler, oriel, owner, reign, rifle, rowel, rowen, finger, flower, fowler, fringe, glower, golfer, ignore, legion, linger, longer, olefin, region, wigeon, winger, foreign, forewing, lowering, FLOWERING.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2049
Easy Sudoku 2049

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2049
Hard Sudoku 2049

GOGEN

Gogen 2049
Gogen 2049

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2049
Alphamuddle 2049
