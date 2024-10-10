By Adam Woodward • Updated: 10 Oct 2024 • 12:49 • 1 minute read

Rafa Nadal in Båstad Tennis Stadium, Sweden. Credit: Rafa Nadal, Facebook.

Rafa Nadal has just ended all the speculation over the date for his retirement from professional tennis in an emotional video message.

The Mallorcan tennis legend will finally hang up his racket after he plays the Davis Cup in November 2024. The Spanish star made the announcement via his X (Twitter) account in an emotive, preprepared video in which he highlights the difficulties he has endured in recent years through injury.

As he puts it, ‘everything in this life has a beginning and an end’, highlighting that it is ‘the right time to put a firm end to a career that has been long and more successful than I would have ever imagined.’

Nadal: ‘It’s time to close the circle’

Rafa mentions in the video that he was looking forward to his final competition and representing his country at the Davis Cup. He declared, ‘It is time to close the circle (at the Davis) seeing that one of my first great joys was winning the cup in Seville in 2004.’

In the video message, he considered himself amazingly fortunate to have experienced all he has had the chance to live through, and went on to show his appreciation to everyone he had worked with in the industry over the years, giving a special thanks to his biggest rivals, whom he had spent so much time with, making memories he will never forget.

Rafa gives tear-jerking video dedication to his wife & mum

He saved one of his biggest thanks for his team, who had become more like close friends than workers, and also in a tear-jerking dedication to his family, wife, and son, whom he says, kept him alive throughout his career.

Rafa Nadal leaves the sport having been ranked number 1 in the world for 209 weeks; finishing number 1 five years in a row; having won 22 Grand Slams; 14 French Open titles, 92 ATP titles; including 36 Masters titles; and an Olympic gold medal.

The king of the clay court will play his final professional match at the Davis Cup, the ‘World Cup’ of tennis, in November, the finals of which will be played in Malaga between November 19 and 24.