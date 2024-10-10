By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 11:35
• 1 minute read
Turtle returns to ocean.
Image: carm.es
A loggerhead sea turtle was recently released back into the sea in San Javier after receiving care at the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre. Weighing just over 8 kilograms, this turtle is the fourth to be recovered and released along the Costa Calida this year. It had been found near Mazarrón in late August, tangled in plastic debris.
The turtle, now marked with a microchip and tag for monitoring, is part of a regional marine conservation project. Juan María Vázquez, the regional Environment Minister, explained that the initiative also involves researching the threats faced by sea turtles, particularly plastic ingestion.
In addition to this turtle’s release, 94 baby turtles born this year are being transferred to various marine centres across Spain for further study. The loggerhead turtle is classified as vulnerable due to numerous threats, including accidental capture, plastic waste, and habitat destruction. The release of these turtles highlights ongoing efforts to protect endangered marine life in the region of Murcia.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
