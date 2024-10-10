By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 11:35 • 1 minute read

Turtle returns to ocean. Image: carm.es

A loggerhead sea turtle was recently released back into the sea in San Javier after receiving care at the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre. Weighing just over 8 kilograms, this turtle is the fourth to be recovered and released along the Costa Calida this year. It had been found near Mazarrón in late August, tangled in plastic debris.

El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre’s Role in Turtle Conservation

The turtle, now marked with a microchip and tag for monitoring, is part of a regional marine conservation project. Juan María Vázquez, the regional Environment Minister, explained that the initiative also involves researching the threats faced by sea turtles, particularly plastic ingestion.

Loggerhead Turtles in Spain: Protecting a Vulnerable Species

In addition to this turtle’s release, 94 baby turtles born this year are being transferred to various marine centres across Spain for further study. The loggerhead turtle is classified as vulnerable due to numerous threats, including accidental capture, plastic waste, and habitat destruction. The release of these turtles highlights ongoing efforts to protect endangered marine life in the region of Murcia.

How to Help Protect Sea Turtles:

Reduce Plastic Use : Avoid single-use plastics, such as bags and straws, which often end up in the ocean and can harm marine life.

: Avoid single-use plastics, such as bags and straws, which often end up in the ocean and can harm marine life. Participate in Beach Cleanups : Join local efforts to clean up beaches, helping to remove litter that could end up in the water and endanger sea turtles.

: Join local efforts to clean up beaches, helping to remove litter that could end up in the water and endanger sea turtles. Support Conservation Projects: Donate to or volunteer with marine conservation organisations that work to protect endangered species like sea turtles.

What to Do If You Spot a Sea Turtle:

Keep Your Distance : Whether in the water or on land, maintain a safe distance to avoid stressing the turtle.

: Whether in the water or on land, maintain a safe distance to avoid stressing the turtle. Do Not Touch or Disturb : Turtles are protected by law, and interfering with them can cause harm. Stay calm and observe from a distance.

: Turtles are protected by law, and interfering with them can cause harm. Stay calm and observe from a distance. Report the Sighting : If you see a stranded, injured, or entangled turtle, contact local wildlife authorities or marine conservation groups immediately.

: If you see a stranded, injured, or entangled turtle, contact local wildlife authorities or marine conservation groups immediately. Avoid Using Bright Lights: If you encounter a nesting turtle on the beach, avoid using flashlights or camera flashes, as they can disorient the turtle.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here