By Gemma Middleton • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 16:06 • 2 minutes read

Max Verstappen giving a cheer after another Grand Prix victory. https://racingnews365.com/f1-news

Max Verstappen has legally applied to trademark the catchphrase ‘simply lovely’ and fans are wondering what the real reason for this could be.

Verstappen’s ‘frenemy’ on and off the track, Lando Norris, used the expression earlier in the season after beating Verstappen by twenty-two seconds in the Dutch Grand Prix back in August. Verstappen is well known for using the catchphrase and Norris stated he wasn’t having a dig at Verstappen when he also used the expression after his victory, he claimed he was just having a bit of fun.

Max Verstappen first used ‘Simply Lovely’ after passing Sebastian Vettel

In 2017 during the Mexican Grand Prix, Verstappen passed Sebastian Vettel on the first lap and said over the radio ‘simply, simply lovely’ to which race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase replied, ‘oh, simply mate.’ From then on, the expression became synonymous with Verstappen. Verstappen has won another 58 Grand Prix since then and is often heard using the expression over his radio.

Max Verstappen is waiting to hear if trademark application has been successful

The European Union Intellectual Property Network confirmed Verstappen made the application in May this year and he will be told if the application has been successful or not in November.

It is rumoured Verstappen wants to trademark ‘simply lovely’ to be used on his merchandise, specifically a new clothing range.

The three-time world champion is said to be seeking the use of the phrase on a range of garments including clothing, footwear, headgear and more. He already sells a range of clothes featuring a logo bearing the text on his website.

Lando Norris is closing in on Max Verstappen in the Championship

British Formula One driver, Lando Norris, who races for McClaren, has secured his first three victories so far this season. The gap between him and the Dutch racing driver, Verstappen, who races for Red Bull, is closing.

Only six races are remaining and the two are now embroiled in a championship battle that is delighting F1 fans. Verstappen has not had a win in nine rounds, the last one being the Spanish Grand Prix where he only just secured a victory, narrowly beating Norris by two seconds.

It’s all looking simply lovely and there are bound to be many more thrills ahead for racing fans.