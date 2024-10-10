By John Smith • Updated: 10 Oct 2024 • 12:30 • 2 minutes read

Spanish Foreign Minister met with leaders from the Campo de Gibraltar Credit: José Manuel Albares X

Perhaps encouraged by the decision of the British Government to hand over the Chagos Islands (the main constituent of the British Indian Ocean Territory) to Mauritius the Spanish Foreign Minister has called on Britain and Gibraltar to accept the Treaty proposed by Spain.

On October 9, Minister José Manuel Albares, met with a delegation of heads of councils in the Campo de Gibraltar as well as the Junta de Andalucia and made the Government’s position clear.

Spanish Foreign Minster gets tough over Gibraltar

In a subsequent press conference he said “It’s time for the United Kingdom to say yes to a balanced and generous agreement that we have put on the table a long time ago” arguing that if this doesn’t happen prior to November 10, date of the introduction of the new EU Entry-Exit System (EES), then there will be a hard border.

It appears that the sticking point is with regards to whose officers will be responsible for granting permission for non-EU passport holders to pass from Gibraltar to Spain and whilst initially it appeared that this would be undertaken by Frontex Officers (garnered from EU member states) Spain wants Spanish officers involved and Gibraltar rejects ‘Spanish boots on the Rock’.

Following the press conference, journalists spoke to various council leaders who reportedly expressed heightened concern and anxiety at the situation.

Gibraltar believes that amended proposal is workable

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo had just returned from New York where he had addressed a UN Committee on Decolonisation demanding that Gibraltar have the right of self determination and he made it very clear that the British Government would not hand over Gibraltar sovereignty and believed that the Gibraltar Treaty proposal which has been amended was totally workable.

Even though Gibraltar, Spain and the UK are governed by parties on the Left, politics are clearly being put into play and on the evening of October 9, a BA flight to London was cancelled after Spanish border guards refused to follow established protocols allowing passengers to transit to Malaga airport when their flight was diverted.

It was impossible to coach non-EU passport holders to Malaga therefore BA decided to cancel the flight completely and put up passengers in local hotels.

Ironically whilst Spain maintains that it is ready to implement the EES system at the border with Gibraltar, other Schengen members are suggesting that the date should be postponed as they are not ready.

Spanish workers may lose out if no Treaty signed

In the event that the EES is introduced on November 10, with no Treaty in place, then those Gibraltarians holding red id cards will no longer have completely free access to Spain and will need to comply with the 90/180 day visit schedule but there is likely to be a greater disruption to the Spanish nationals who work in Gibraltar as their current rights of entry will be diminished.

Border was closed by Franco for 13 years from 1969

Many in Gibraltar remember that they managed to survive for 13 years following the closure of the border by Franco in 1969 so seem less apprehensive about the future than their neighbours over the border.