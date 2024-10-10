By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 10 Oct 2024 • 23:22 • 1 minute read

Tesla logo Credit: Pixabay: Squirrel_photos

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will announce the long-awaited driverless robotaxi or cybercab, which is set to be launched to the public.

Although initially to be announced this August, Elon Musk looks set to announce Tesla’s driverless robotaxi service powered by artificial intelligence this week. With the innovative cybercab, passengers would be able to hail a taxi without a driver, steering wheel or pedals. The model is to be unveiled at an exciting Tesla launch in Hollywood studio this Thursday night.

Tesla’s cybercab has faced some opposition due to safety concerns

Tesla’s robotaxi, dubbed by Elon Musk as the cybercab still faces some regulatory approvals as previous accidents have halted widespread use of the driverless vehicles until potential accidents related to driverless cars are ironed out. This is an issue not attributed to today’s standard cars, but one that ultimately provides another hurdle for Tesla to navigate before all safety standards are met.

Elon Musk’s robotaxi promises new and exciting period for taxi services

Despite being nine years since the company first began selling the Full Self Driving (or FSD software), Musk now promises to inaugurate a new and exciting taxi era, whereby taxi owners can happily sleep or work, while their driverless robotaxi continues to collect fares for extra profits. These profits are then shared between the owner and Telsa itself. On the brink of its potential launch, news of the robotaxi has prompted investors to speculate that Tesla’s AI Cybercab could see the company’s value rise sharply from a current value of $750 billion to over $4.5 trillion.

Elon Musk does have a track record of overpromises and optimistic predictions, something he openly admitted when promoting Tesla’s self driving vehicle capabilities and timelines . In July of last year, he told investors: “I am the boy who cried FSD but I think we’ll be better than humans by the end of this year”. He later confessed: “ I’ve been wrong in the past. I may be wrong this time.” Time will tell but Musk’s pending announcement on the Cybercab is eagerly awaited. Expectations are high that Tesla will deliver a product that will boost its market value.

