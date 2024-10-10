By Catherine McGeer •
Champions Crowned in Almería
THE Titan Desert is one of the most challenging mountain bike races in the world, known for its demanding terrain and extreme conditions.
Typically set in desert landscapes, the event pushes cyclists to their limits over several days. This year, one stage of the race took place in Almería, from October 5 to 8, with competitors battling through rugged mountain paths and steep climbs.
Italian cyclist Riccardo Chiarini and Dutch rider Tessa Kortekaas emerged victorious in this gruelling event. Chiarini, competing for Cannondale ISB Sport, won his first-ever Titan Desert title, beating seasoned rivals like Luis León Sánchez and Luis Ángel Maté. Kortekaas, also racing for Cannondale ISB Sport, dominated the women’s competition, securing her second consecutive victory in Almería.
This year’s race attracted elite cyclists, including Peter Sagan and María Esther Maqueda, adding to the fierce competition. Both Chiarini and Kortekaas showcased remarkable endurance and skill, solidifying their status as top contenders in the mountain biking world.
