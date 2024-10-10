By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 11:49 • 1 minute read

Champions Crowned in Almería Image: Shutterstock/ michelsabbagh

THE Titan Desert is one of the most challenging mountain bike races in the world, known for its demanding terrain and extreme conditions.

Challenging Terrain and Extreme Conditions

Typically set in desert landscapes, the event pushes cyclists to their limits over several days. This year, one stage of the race took place in Almería, from October 5 to 8, with competitors battling through rugged mountain paths and steep climbs.

Victorious Cyclists: Chiarini and Kortekaas

Italian cyclist Riccardo Chiarini and Dutch rider Tessa Kortekaas emerged victorious in this gruelling event. Chiarini, competing for Cannondale ISB Sport, won his first-ever Titan Desert title, beating seasoned rivals like Luis León Sánchez and Luis Ángel Maté. Kortekaas, also racing for Cannondale ISB Sport, dominated the women’s competition, securing her second consecutive victory in Almería.

Elite Competitors Join the Battle

This year’s race attracted elite cyclists, including Peter Sagan and María Esther Maqueda, adding to the fierce competition. Both Chiarini and Kortekaas showcased remarkable endurance and skill, solidifying their status as top contenders in the mountain biking world.

