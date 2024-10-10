By Johanna Gardener • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 14:19 • 2 minutes read

Belem Tower, Lisbon City Credit: Pixabay: Dezalb

Lisbon is on the brink of reaching levels of tourism and housing crises seen in Barcelona over recent years according to new research.

According to researcher, Ethel Baraona Pohl, Lisbon is only “two or three years behind” Barcelona when it comes to mass tourism and its subsequent impact on housing in the city. The curator and co-founder of dpr-barcelona, ​​a publishing house-studio dedicated to architectural research and practice, and researcher at ETH Zürich University is currently at the Portuguese festival “

A revolution like this – struggle and fiction: the housing issue”, sponsored by the Goethe-Institut Portugal. Here, she has seen mixed reactions to changes to the city’s infrastructure and economy due to tourism and its effects on locals.

Previous governments made positive moves to control tourism and housing

Amidst fears that Lisbon will landslide into the problems encountered in Barcelona, where economic changes sparked mass tourism, housing shortages and exponential prices, there is some consolation to be found in the approach taken by recent Portuguese governments. According to Lusa, a researcher from El Salvador and resident in Barcelona, the previous Portuguese government (Partido Socialista) “did good things” and Lisbon has “good people researching and debating”.

She hopes that Lisbon “has already passed the extreme period that Barcelona has experienced in recent years”, as the past eight years have shown a gradual deceleration in the effects of tourism on the city.

Regulation and balance needed to control the effects of tourism on businesses, housing and prices

One of the key priorities for Lisbon is ensuring that its residents do not have to face dramatic socio-economic changes inherent to mass tourism. Amidst these concerns are the cost of rent and even basic living costs including food prices, especially those in bars and restaurants, which traditionally have soared in areas where tourism is predominant.

It is essential that politics are at the forefront of key decisions regarding city planning, as consideration of Lisbon’s demographics must be taken into account. These include housing purchase power especially for more vulnerable groups. Amongst these groups, Ethel Baraona Pohl has highlighted women, seniors, racialised people, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders and queers who require the creation of a “specific space” in order to feel more assimilated into the community.

In a changing urban panorama where tourism is a growing industry, one thing remains clear: it is essential to understand the needs of local communities in Lisbon and to maintain attainable living standards for residents, despite the pressures incurred by tourism. Barcelona has integrated some successful cooperative housing projects aimed at diverse population groups. Given that Lisbon is following in its footsteps, these initiatives may be a strong starting point.

Find similar articles on Portugal