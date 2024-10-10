By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 10 Oct 2024 • 16:43 • 2 minutes read

Driver at the wheel Credit: Pixabay: Planet_fox

Pre-Christmas strikes and disruption loom, as unions demand better conditions for lorry and bus drivers across Spain.

Spain’s two largest unions, CCOO and UGT, are demanding better retirement conditions for lorry and bus drivers. This was announced earlier this week as they seek better conditions for drivers, in particular to retire earlier than the current age of 67 years. Unions are determined to reduce the retirement age while facilitating drivers’ rights to partial retirement, which would also allow younger drivers to be introduced into the profession earlier.

Strikes could cause shopping havoc across Spain at Christmas

Planned strikes, should they go ahead, have the potential to cause widespread disruption to supply chains similar to that of 2022, which were ground to a halt leaving supermarket shelves empty and city streets choked with protests. Potential indefinite Industrial action at the height of the Christmas period would be unthinkable. There is still time for all parties involved to engage in discussion to avert any potential strikes and chaos with the festive season appearing on the horizon.

Potential strikes seek to finally settle drivers’ long-awaited demands for improved conditions

Unions are planning these strikes for October 28, November 11 , 28 and 29, along with escalated action of an indefinite strike on December 23 if improved working condition demands are not met. According to Diego Buenestado, UGT’s secretary for road and transportation, “age is a determining factor in motor skills, sensory and cognitive loss and constitutes a risk not only for the worker but also for the rest of the people.” Early and partial retirement for professional drivers is both necessary and long overdue in the context of safety for their members and the public to reduce work related accidents due to the nature and responsibilities associated with lorry and bus drivers.

Spanish law has yet to allow early or partial retirement for professional drivers, and unions are keen to make sure that this is allocated fairly among its members, in a similar way to other employment sectors. The potential disruptions planned to accelerate negotiations between the government, employers and unions to remove obstacles have, according to unions, yielded little progress so far. It remains to be seen whether the threat of upcoming strikes this year will bring more promising results.

Find other articles on strikes in Spain