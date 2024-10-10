By Donna Williams • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 10:23 • 1 minute read

Cocentaina Medieval Fayre Credit: kalitravel.net

The U3A Marina Baixa has organised a fascinating day trip for November 1 to the Cocentaina Medieval Fayre.

Also known as the ‘Fira de Tots Sants,’ it dates back to 1346 and has experienced a colourful history of variations throughout the years since. However, it firmly established itself as the All Saints Fair in 1795, and this is now celebrated as close to November 1 as possible every year.

Much as you would expect from a Medieval Fayre, there are plenty of stalls to wander around, including a book fair, exhibitions, choral contests, riding and dressage displays, concerts, and crafts workshops.

Cocentaina has much to offer besides the Medieval Fayre

Aside from the Fayre itself, there are also some exciting landmarks to explore, such as the Cocentaina castle. Dominating the city and the skyline, this majestic medieval castle offers a panoramic view of Cocentaina.

Cocentaina is also home to the Palau Comtal, a stunning Renaissance palace renowned for its exquisite and intricate architectural design. This Palace now houses the Archaeological and Ethnological Museum of Cocentaina and is well worth a visit. If you want to learn more about the region’s festive culture, the Cocentaina Festival Museum is the place to go.

If this sounds like a trip you would enjoy, contact Paul on 696 466 403. The cost of attendance is €12, plus the membership subscription for non-members.

Find more local news, activities and, profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.