By Donna Williams • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 14:13 • 1 minute read

Ultimate Xmas Fair HELP Marina Alta

Get ready for the return of The Ultimate Xmas Fair, happening on Sunday December 1, from 11.00am to 5.00pm.

After a successful event last year with over 2,000 attendees, this year, HELP Marina Alta has selected a new location at Salones Canor, Teulada. The event will take place inside the stunning event room with its impressive chandelier, as well as in the beautiful gardens.

Once again, the Alzira Falleros will join them, preparing various huge paellas for everyone to enjoy, providing a delightful culinary spectacle. Additionally, Paul Chunkz Devlin will serve up delicious Turkey and Pork Roast Baps with Apple/Cranberry Sauce, as well as Nut Roast Baps for any vegetarian guests.

There will be two drink and coffee bars, along with ‘Sam & Kate’s’ gin cocktails and Candy’s mulled wine bar. Music and entertainment will be provided throughout the day with DJ Ian Bennett, Careline Theatre Performers, Pam’s People, and Soy Brett, singer/songwriter. Of course, Santa and his trusty elf, Darrell, will also be making an appearance.

Both indoor and outdoor stands will be available

For those interested in booking a stand, these will be available both indoors and outdoors under a covered area.

Interested parties should send an email to events@helpmarinalta.org

The fair is aimed at helping and supporting the loved ones and caregivers of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and Dementia sufferers. So, mark the date in your calendar and come along for some festive fun while supporting such a meaningful cause.

