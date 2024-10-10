By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 8:00 • 1 minute read

Collen Rooney & Rebekah Vardy. Credit. Facebook

Rebekah Vardy has just been ordered to pay Coleen Rooney another £100 grand extra in the ongoing Wagatha saga.

The compensation ruling comes after a judge ordered Vardy must pay €800 thousand as she lost her libel claim when the judge stated in 2019 that her evidence was ‘manifestly inconsistent with the contemporaneous documentary evidence,’ and that she had been ‘evasive.’

After being fined the €800 thousand in damages, she was told she must immediately pay Colleen Rooney an additional €100 thousand to cover pending legal costs. Vardy had decided to take the audacious ‘double-down’ approach and attempt to sue Rooney for libel. Something that has just backfired in her face spectacularly.

Ruling came on the 5th anniversary of the Internet-breaking Wagatha posts

Wednesday, October 9th’s hearing took place on the fifth anniversary of Rooney posting the result of her own personal investigation on her social media thread: ‘It’s … Rebekah Vardy’s account’ – a culmination of evidence that brought comparisons with Agatha Christie’s detectives and earned the Twitter tag ‘Wagather Christie.’

Judge Gordon-Saker gave Vardy until the end of the month to pay the additional £100,000 ‘on account’ to Rooney. Vardy was refused permission to appeal against Judge Gordon-Saker’s ruling claiming that Rooney’s lawyers did not commit any misconduct by providing so-called ‘misleading’ estimates of her legal costs. According to the judge, ‘The parties need to get on with this and put it behind them.’