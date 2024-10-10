What’s happening in Mojácar: Events and local highlights

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 11:17 • 3 minutes read

Mojácar Autumn Events Await Image: Shutterstock/ csh3d

Autumn in Mojacar

AS the leaves begin to change, Mojácar is gearing up for an exciting lineup of autumn events that promise fun and culture for everyone!

The festivities kick off with the Virgen del Rosario celebrations, featuring the zarzuela ‘La Corte del Faraón’ (The Court of the Pharaoh) on October 12 at 8 pm, followed by the lively ‘Married Couples’ Ribbon Race on October 13 at 6 pm. This traditional event is sure to draw crowds and create a great atmosphere.

Later in the month, music lovers can enjoy the Mojácar 5 Star concert on October 19, showcasing popular bands like Sidecars, Funambulista, and María Yfeu. Attendees can also enjoy delectable dishes prepared by renowned chef Javier Torres, making it a feast for the senses!

Literary fans should mark October 23 on their calendars for the presentation of Carmen Mola’s latest novel, ‘El Clan,’ at the Centro de Usos Múltiples. It’s a perfect opportunity to engage with one of Spain’s most celebrated authors.

In November, the Club de los Perdidos por los Libros (Club of Those Lost in Books) invites you to a dramatic reading of Don Juan Tenorio on the 6th at the Municipal Library. Plus, theatre fans won’t want to miss performances like ‘Juana’ on November 8 and ‘¡Ay Carmela!’ on November 29.

With a packed schedule of events, Mojácar is the place to be this autumn! Don’t miss out on all the cultural happenings this town has to offer!

Race Day

MARK your calendars for the 39th Mojácar Popular Race on Sunday, October 13! This beloved community event is the perfect chance to get moving and soak up the vibrant atmosphere of Mojácar. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun day out, there’s something for everyone.

The excitement kicks off with the adults’ race at 09.30 am, followed by the children’s race at 11 am. It’s a fantastic way to enjoy the beautiful surroundings and feel the energy of this charming town. Don’t miss out—sign up now and dash toward the finish line!

For more details and registration, check out the Mojácar Town Hall’s social media pages. Get ready to run and have a blast in Mojácar!

A Spanish Beauty

ON October 1, Mojácar came alive as it celebrated the Day of Spain’s Most Beautiful Towns. Locals gathered to read a heartfelt manifesto and raise a flag, marking this special occasion for the charming coastal town.

But why read the manifesto? It highlights the importance of preserving the rich culture and history that make Mojácar so unique. The message celebrates towns like Mojácar as living legacies of Spain’s vibrant traditions. For the people here, it’s a moment to reflect on their identity, blending stunning architecture with a strong sense of community.

This celebration not only showcases the town’s beauty but also reinforces its commitment to maintaining its cultural treasures for future generations. It brings together long-time residents and curious visitors, all sharing in the pride of what makes Mojácar special.

As the flag flew high, it reminded everyone of Mojácar’s dedication to its heritage while welcoming newcomers to explore its quaint streets and stunning views. Events like these play a vital role in boosting local tourism and creating community spirit, making Mojácar a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the charm of Spain’s beautiful towns!

Musical Evening

GET ready for a fun night of music and laughter as Mojácar hosts La Corte de Faraón on October 12! This lively zarzuela, performed by the Teatro Lírico Andaluz, mixes theatre and catchy tunes, making it a perfect introduction to this popular Spanish art form.

So, what exactly is a zarzuela? Think of it as a musical play that combines singing, acting, and a bit of comedy. It’s a great way to enjoy the essence of Spanish culture, and this performance is sure to be entertaining!

Join the fun at the Centro de Usos Múltiples at 8:00 pm. Tickets are just €5—a steal for a night out! You can buy them in advance at the Tourist Office until October 11, or get them at the venue from 7:45 pm on the night of the show.

Grab your friends and family, and enjoy a delightful evening of zarzuela in beautiful Mojácar!

