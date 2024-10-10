Wimbledon to lose one of its oldest traditions

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Oct 2024 • 19:46 • 1 minute read

Line judges poised to call 'out!' Credit: Wikipedia CC

Wimbledon 2025 will do away with one of its longest living traditions and replace it with computers.

Human line judges are out and being usurped by a Live Electronic Line Calling (ELC) system. After 147 years of remaining eagle-eyed at the side of each court, Wimbledon has announced that the human line callers are gone.

The line judges role is to call ‘out’ or ‘fault’ during a match and their courtside cries can be a cause for celebration or frustration at the most nail-biting moments of a match.

Wimbledon tech takes over tradition

Tennis fans and the line judges themselves have expressed sadness at the move even though the tech takeover has been on the cards for many years. Systems such as Hawk-Eye have been in use at the most famous lawn tennis venue for 17 years. However, examination of the accuracy of both robot and human at the 2024 tournament proved that the high tech judges were much more accurate in their decisions.

Sally Bolton, Wimbledon’s CEO, said, ‘We take our responsibility to balance tradition and innovation at Wimbledon very seriously. Line judges have played a central role in our officiating set-up at The Championships for many decades and we recognise their valuable contribution and thank them for their commitment and service.’

Recently, the US Open also opted for ELC systems over humans pathing the way for others to embrace technology too. Only the French Open now remains of all the Grand Slam tournaments still relying on people instead of computers.