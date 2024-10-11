A taste of Almeria at San Sebastian Gastronomika

By Catherine McGeer •
Almería’s Flavors Take Centre Stage
SABORES ALMERIA is bringing its unique flavours to the spotlight at San Sebastián Gastronomika, one of the world’s top food forums. This year, six talented chefs from Almería are showcasing their culinary creations, featuring gourmet products from the region, and turning heads on a global stage.
A standout moment was when renowned chefs visited the Almería stand, praising the quality and creativity of local ingredients. Their conversations with Almerian chefs highlight the region’s culinary talent and the importance of sharing these flavours with a wider audience.
Carlos Sánchez, a representative of Almería, expressed pride in the region’s participation, stating, ‘We’re excited to show off our amazing local products to around 15,000 visitors from over 40 countries and more than 400 food journalists.’ The stand is set to serve over 5,000 tastings, showcasing the best of Almería’s diverse food scene.
The chefs have prepared a delicious menu, including a breakfast featuring Guada products and a creative shrimp dish paired with wines from Cepa Bosquet. This event is not just about tasty food; it’s a fantastic opportunity for Almería to shine on the international stage, opening doors to future collaborations and expanding its culinary reputation globally.
Almería’s participation in San Sebastián Gastronomika is a significant boost for the region, elevating its culinary reputation on a global scale. The exposure to an international audience of chefs, food journalists, and industry leaders not only promotes local products but also opens doors for future collaborations and business opportunities. As Almería’s flavours gain recognition, it helps drive tourism, strengthens the local economy, and creates pride in the region’s rich gastronomic heritage. This event positions Almería as a key player in the global food scene, attracting new interest and investment in the area.
