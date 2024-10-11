Anti-LGB protestors release bugs into crowd

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 23:29 • 1 minute read

Crickets, cockroaches and mealworms released by pro-trans group. Credit: Aja the Empress, X.com

The LGB Alliance 4th annual conference at the Queen Elizabeth II in London was interrupted by 4 ‘trans’ activists with a box of crickets.

The NGO was celebrating their 5th year of defending the rights of lesbians, gay men, and bisexuals when four young people in the audience released egg boxes full of hundreds of crickets, mealworms, and cockroaches into the stalls where the rest of the audience were sitting, causing panic and disgust among the attendees.

The moment they chose to do this was just as Jamie Reid was about to speak. Reid is a whistleblower from a gender reassignment clinic (sex change operation clinic) who had alerted the world to practices she deemed to be abusive to children.

The four young ‘activists’ acted in a manner in keeping with recent public disorder offences such as the Just Stop Oil acts, in which paint was thrown over a Van Gogh painting.

They were then asked to leave and did, smirking. One of the saboteurs was apprehended shortly after, but it was not clear if a formal arrest was made. Meanwhile, for the first year since the founding of the LGB Alliance in 2019, there were no anti-LGB protestors outside the conference.