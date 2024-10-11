By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 13:08 • 1 minute read

Image: Comunitat Valenciana Turisme.

If you are looking for an autumn walk, consider exploring the environmental trail of the Pantano de Elche.

This approximately 8-kilometre route follows the course of the Vinalopó River and connects the city of Elche with the natural area of Los Aljezares, located in the municipality of Aspe.

Environmental Treasures

As the Vinalopó River flows through Elche, it reveals landscapes and environmental treasures of great significance, as well as heritage related to the area’s hydraulic history.

One notable feature is the Acequia Mayor, an ancient irrigation canal that has helped sustain the Palmeral de Elche, Europe’s largest palm grove and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000.

Trail Highlight

The highlight of this trail is the Pantano de Elche, an engineering marvel and the first arch dam constructed since Roman times.

Though partially filled with sediment, the reservoir has become a vital wetland habitat with diverse aquatic wildlife.

Stunning Surroundings

Surrounding the reservoir and the Vinalopó River is a riparian forest, predominantly composed of tamarisk trees, which contrasts beautifully with the surrounding salt marshes and the typically arid landscape of the region.

The Pantano de Elche is located at Partida Carrus, 1256A, 03207, Alicante,