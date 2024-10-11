By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 14:10 • 1 minute read

Jonathan Fernández, from Casanis Bistrot, Marbella. Credit Campari Academy Facebook

Classic on the cocktail menu at any cocktail bar is the Negroni, and the best one in Spain can be sampled in Marbella.

The ‘Best Negroni in Spain 2024’ prize has just been awarded to barman Jonathan Fernández, from Casanis Bistrot, Marbella.

The final of the Negroni Challenge contest was held in Madrid, organised by Campari, with a shortlist of 12 finalists from all over Spain, in which bartending contestants had to create their best Negronis to the theme of ‘cinema.’

Jonathan Fernández took the challenge with a homage to Disney’s Coco, using imagery from the Mexican Day of the Dead. His innovative and flavoursome creation stood out for including unorthodox added ingredients to the traditional Negroni recipe, including Montelobos mezcal infused with mole and chocolate, red vermouth, lacto-fermented corn, and Ancho Reyes liqueur, among other ingredients. The fusion of the Mexican flavours with this archetypal Italian drink won over the judges who awarded it first place.

During the gala event, the finalists had the chance to improvise a second cocktail using surprise ingredients chosen by the organisers, which gave the Marbella shaker another opportunity to shine and seal his victory.

The Negroni recipes of the three finalists from this competition will not only receive recognition in Spain but will be presented at the Campari Bar during the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ awards ceremony, which will take place on October 22, bringing the creativity and talent of these Spanish bartenders to a global stage.