Car Boot Sale: U3A Vall del Pop

U3A Vall del Pop car boot sale
The U3A Vall del Pop organises two car boot sales annually, one in the Spring and the other in the Autumn.
Why not use this opportunity to declutter your house and find new homes for those pre-loved items that are just accumulating space?
The upcoming sale is scheduled for Sunday October 27, at the Rastro, Xalo. The timing offers the added benefit of providing you with an opportunity to earn some extra money, just in time for Christmas. That might seem like a long way away right now, but it will be here before we know it!
Pitch fees are €10 for a car and €15 for a van, and pitch setup begins at 8.00am. The organisers ask that you bring your own table and chairs and also consider bringing a gazebo for added shade. The event promises a great atmosphere with music, a bar, a barbecue, and numerous stalls to browse around.
Therefore, if you are not interested in having a pitch, why not come along anyway and show your support? Who knows, you might find yourself a real bargain!
Pitches are allocated on the day and can be reserved by emailing goodwillevents2@gmail.com
