Celebrate World Dulce de Leche Day with a Sweet, Sticky Treat

By Nina Cook • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 8:00 • 2 minutes read

Dulce de Leche in all its glory | Credit: Carmen L. del Hierro

¡Happy World Dulce de Leche Day!

Yes, today October 11 is the day dedicated to one of the most beloved sweet treats on the planet—dulce de leche. Whether you’re already a devotee or you’ve yet to spoon this caramel-like wonder straight from the jar (oh, and you will), let’s dive into its rich, creamy history.

What on earth is Dulce de Leche?

Dulce de leche, for the uninitiated, is a sticky, gooey concoction made from slowly simmering sweetened milk until it transforms into a smooth, golden spread. Imagine the child of caramel and custard, but a lot less work and infinitely more dangerous because you won’t stop eating it once you start.

The sweet history of Dulce de Leche

The origins of dulce de leche are a hot topic. It’s said to have been born in Argentina, though Uruguayans (and possibly every other country in Latin America) might argue otherwise. Legend claims it was invented by accident when some genius left milk and sugar on the stove too long. Classic move. And now we get to honour this wonderful blunder every October 11th—World Dulce de Leche Day.

Spain and Dulce de Leche: A sweet love affair

While dulce de leche’s roots are firmly planted in Latin America, Spaniards have been quick to embrace this delightful concoction. It’s not uncommon to find it lurking in the dessert menus of Spanish cafés and restaurants, especially if Argentine expats are nearby. With Spain’s sweet tooth and love for indulgent postre, it’s no surprise that dulce de leche has wriggled its way into many a heart (and many a churro).

How to make Dulche de Leche

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can easily make dulce de leche at home . Simply take a can of condensed milk, put it (sealed) in a pot of boiling water, and let it simmer for two to three hours. Voilà! You’ve got a jar of hispanic magic. Be sure to keep an eye on it though—you don’t want to discover the hard way that exploding cans of sweet milk are not quite as fun as they sound.

How to eat Dulche de Leche (Apart From directly from the jar)

Dulce de leche is a versatile little number. You can spread it on toast, swirl it into your morning porridge, drizzle it over ice cream, or sandwich it between two biscuits (hello, alfajores). In Spain, it’s often enjoyed as a filling for churros or torrijas—though really, it’s so good, it could go on a soggy napkin, and people would still be loco for it.

So, grab a jar, a spoon, and celebrate World Dulce de Leche Day in the best way possible—by indulging in the sweet, sticky stuff. Just don’t blame us if you end up eating the whole thing in one sitting.

