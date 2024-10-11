By Donna Williams • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 12:36 • 1 minute read

Donation made to L’Alfas del Pi Food Bank Credit:lalfas.es

The Association of Merchants and Entrepreneurs of l’Alfas del Pi (COEMPA) has generously donated two pallets of pasta and toilet paper to the Food Bank of l’Alfas del Pi.

This donation, a result of the Albir Wine Lover wine event’s third edition, was made with a strong focus on solidarity. During the donation ceremony, COEMPA’s president, Silvio Monroy, and vice president, Amparo Diaz, along with other board members, highlighted the charitable nature of the event.

The Councilor for Cooperation and Volunteering of the City Council of l’Alfas del Pi, Isabel Muñoz, the mayor of Commerce and Consumption, Patrick de Meirsman, and the president of Social Volunteering, Antonio Viso, were also present at the meeting.

The Social Volunteering Association was established in 2013

The Social Volunteers, a group of dedicated individuals, expressed their gratitude for the donation and emphasised the solidarity of the local population. The Social Volunteering Association of l’Alfas del Pi, established in January 2013, aims to assist people at risk of social exclusion in the municipality.

The local administration publicly acknowledges and supports the dedicated work of the Volunteers, who selflessly contribute thousands of hours each year to this important cause, inspiring others with their commitment.

The third edition of Albir Wine Lover, held in September, attracted over 2,000 attendees to Eucalyptus Park. This event, organized by COEMPA, was dedicated to wine and gastronomy and had a strong focus on promoting solidarity.

